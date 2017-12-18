A couple in Spring said they hoped to make a few extra bucks by selling off unneeded items this holiday season.

However, instead of earning a profit, they reportedly became victims of a robbery.





Authorities said they are searching for suspects who responded to the couple’s ad on OfferUp, an app allowing people to sell their used goods.

The suspects reportedly responded to the couple’s ad and came to their home at 301 Pruitt Road to complete the “transaction.”

When they arrived, however, the Spring couple said the suspects pulled out a pistol and demanded money.

In total, they said the suspects made off with nearly $400 in cash, as well as a mattress, box spring and printer.

As the robbers made off in their getaway vehicle, the husband allegedly chased after them, snapping a photo of the truck.

The suspects are said to be driving a dark green 1996 GMC truck with license plate number FMF 4287, last seen fleeing south on I-45.

Police say this newest robbery is an addition to a growing a string of incidents happening across Houston, as thieves are allegedly looking for victims on the OfferUp app; local officials said they began warning users back in August 2016 of how thieves around the Houston area are targeting through the app.

Authorities say thieves often try to lure the person to a place they are comfortable committing a robbery though the app and may even pull a gun on the victim.

One day this past October, a couple driving a Cadillac reportedly robbed as many as five different individuals around the Kingwood area.

Fortunately, police say there are safe ways to make transactions with people you meet on the internet, one such option being to meet with potential buyers or sellers at a local police station in the building’s lobby.

They additionally said Houstonians should never arrange to meet a person they don’t know in a dark or secluded area, and they should avoid inviting people to their home.

If you have any information about crimes related to incidents like the latest incident this Spring couple endured, you can contact your local authorities, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Stay safe, Houston.