When the Stanford University band took the field for the halftime show at the Alamo Bowl, they apparently came on one mission: make fun of all things Texan.
They called the routine “True Facts About Texas.”
What they clearly forgot, however, is how everything is bigger in Texas, including the clapback:
Lone Star favorite Whataburger was quick with the draw, shooting out a Tweet with what every Texan thought after the Stanford band finished their performance.
“Maybe if the Stanford band had some Whataburger they wouldn’t be so unhappy,” the homegrown burger chain wrote.
Cheap as their performance, the band’s verified Twitter account said they would be willing to try Whataburger if they could be given coupons, and, because of Texas’ southern charm, the state’s official/unofficial spokes-burger company obliged:
The band posted a photo of themselves posing in front of a Whataburger, presumably – and hopefully – after they tried the Texas delicacy.
Salty as Whatburgers’ namesake items, we’re glad Stanford finally saw the light of the Lone Star State, going on to lose the Alamo Bowl game to TCU, who came from behind to win 39 to 37.
Later, haters! Texas forever!