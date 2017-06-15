Star Wars and Batman candy turns out to be something much more perilous

They look like a fun addition to a child’s birthday party, but Harris County deputies say that these treats were actually laced with meth.

Lollipops shaped like Yoda, R2D2 and other characters have hit the streets of Houston, but they’re anything but sweet. The candies are really drugs disguised to make them easier to distribute, and authorities believe that the chosen designs were selected to target children.





Now authorities are cautioning parents and concerned citizens throughout the Houston area to be on the lookout for the suspicious candies.

In a press conference first reported by ABC13 Eyewitness News, Lieutenant Ruben Diaz reminded everyone that “it affects the entire community when they’re targeting kids like this.”

The drugs were found in the northwest Houston suburb of Spring during a raid on Monday, June 12.

Authorities responded to a burglary call in the 9200 block of Wallingham only to discover that the house was home to a meth lab, and the alleged thieves’ sticky fingers had been after the drugs.

The two burglars had loaded their loot into the trunk of their car, only to discover that it was too full to close. It takes a lot of candy to fill up the trunk of a car, and the two still left some of the estimated 600 pounds of drug-laced candy behind.

Along with the drugs, investigators found the molds used to create the kid-friendly shapes. The drugs were poured into specialty ice tray molds featuring characters from Star Wars, the Batman insignia, as well as butterflies and flowers.

Since the home used to cook the meth is located near a school, it’s possible that the drugs have already made it into the hands of children.

Investigators estimate that the street value of the meth candy haul is approximately $1 million.

If you spot any suspicious candy, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 713-221-6000.