Starting in July, take the bus from Houston to Galveston

Starting on July 10, your trip between Houston and Galveston is about to get much easier, thanks to TxDOT, Houston METRO and Galveston County.

Houston METRO approved the new service at a board meeting on Thursday, June 22.

Until 2013, transit users were able to travel between Houston and Galveston via a direct route; however, that service was terminated. While a few enterprising individuals have pieced together a complicated system of transfers that allow you to get between the two cities, most people were forced to make the drive on I-45, which is basically the same as playing the lottery here in Houston.





Thankfully, the new route is slated to run for at least the next two years using grant funding from TxDOT.

Called Island Express, the route will connect riders from the Downtown Transit Center in Houston to Island Transit’s Downtown Transit Terminal, which is located at 25th and The Strand. There is a transfer at the Bay Area Park & Ride.

Island Express will run three times a day on weekdays. Rides would be spread out across morning, midday and afternoon. According to METRO, an average of twenty riders are expected per day.

The fare for the trip is $9.

