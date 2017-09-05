Still under water, West Beltway may not reopen for more than 10 days

The water has receded in many areas around the city, but west Houston has been among the slowest to recover, with infrastructure taking a direct hit.

And almost two weeks after the storm, West Beltway near Memorial Drive remains closed due to high water. Officials with the Harris County Toll Road Authority say it will be at least ten more days before the roadway is reopened, with an assessment needing to occur first in order to ensure it is safe to travel.





Other parts of west Houston are similarly affected. It is unknown when Spring Branch ISD will go back online, and a Centerpoint Energy substation is still submerged.

As the water being released from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs starts to ebb, authorities say nearby neighborhoods that have been impacted will begin to see improvement.