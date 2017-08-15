Still up for sale, another billionaire is looking at buying the Houston Rockets

His name my not be as catchy – or well known – as Beyoncé’s, but, like his fellow obscenely-rich counterpart, Dan Friedkin also wants a piece of the Houston Rockets, which is why The Gulf States Toyota owner is eyeing purchasing the Houston’s crown jewel franchise.

In a statement, the billionaire told to Fox 26 he is “interest(ed) in exploring the purchase” of the Rockets.

If you’re keeping track at home, Friedkin is yet another suitor for the team, which was put on the market by owner Leslie Alexander in July.





Beyonce, former Rockets star Dikembe Mutombo and even Landry’s owner Tillman Fertitta, who, despite resistance, successfully won a bid to purchase Joe’s Crab Shack last week, all want a piece of the pie.

Friedkin’s background is in hospitality, but as president and CEO of the Friedkin Group, he maintains other interests in the luxury hotels, golf and entertainment industries.

Stay tuned.