Stock your freezers now: Houston’s favorite Guy’s Meat Market is closing July 3

Clean out your freezers because, starting July 3, you’re going to have a harder time finding fresh meats, barbecue chicken and smoked sausage:
Hometown favorite Guy’s Meat Market is closing its doors.
Serving Houston for more than 60 years, the meat market built a strong reputation and was especially popular for their barbecue and smoked burgers.
Run by the family and friends of founder Brad “Guy” Dickens, the latest generation decided it’s time to retire.
Dickens’ son Brad retired five years ago, and, now, his longtime friend, Steve Free, who currently runs the shop, will retire, as well.
After the announcement, another investor expressed interest in the land, which has been on the market for a year.
It’s unclear what will happen to the property, but Free says the institution likely won’t become another meat shop.
Customers have until Monday, July 3 to stock up on meats or stop in for a barbecue lunch. After that, they’ll have to find a new spot to hit that barbecue craving.
For those having a hard time letting go, fans of the meat market can bid on souvenirs when the shop’s supplies are sold at auction.
Thanks for the memories, Guy’s.