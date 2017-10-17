Students say they want her back, but HISD is conducting a second investigation into a principal on leave

Earlier this month, HISD sent her home, and, for the second week in a row, Dr. Bertie Simmons is on leave while district administrators conduct a second investigation into the award-winning educator.

After an initial investigation, the district did not specify what “other areas” the second operation is examining.

RELATED: Deeper conflicts emerge between principal, HISD emerge after allegations

To defend its decision, HISD officials released what they say is a recording of Dr. Simmons threatening students with a bat if they didn’t comply with the school’s dress code, reportedly delivered over the intercom.





However, her supporters maintain the recording did not include a threat with the bat, but, rather, a reminder of how students were expected to follow rules.

While HISD said it is no longer investigating the bat threat, it said other complaints about her tenure at the school began to trickle in after placing Dr. Simmons on leave.

Although HISD is not explicitly stating what they mean by complaints, in an interview, Superintendent Richard Carranza gave the Houston Press one example, saying Dr. Simmons would issue “tickets” to students who violated the dress code.

He explained those tickets could possibly cause “psychological trauma” to students, especially those who are undocumented and possibly facing going to real court.

Despite Carranza’s comments, however, Dr. Jorge Arredondo, the superintendent over east Houston schools, said the “ticket” investigation is also closed.

On behalf of Simmons, her lawyer Scott Newar filed complaints with the Departments of Justice and Education, as well as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming HISD is trying to improperly oust Simmons so it can install, as the complaint describes, a younger, non-white principal.

RELATED: Houston high school principal denies allegations, remains on leave

Supporters of Dr. Simmons attended a Thursday night board meeting to call for her reinstatement, alleging the investigation is political, additionally citing how she is loved by her students and respected by colleagues.

She raised the school’s 50% graduation rate to 90% as of last year after she joined the staff.

“The students who care about [Simmons] really want her back,” senior Jordan Davis said in an interview with the Houston Press. “It doesn’t feel like the real Furr that we’re used to.”

This is a developing story.