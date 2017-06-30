SUGAR LAND EXPRESS: During a routine traffic stop, cops recovered a family’s hard-earned savings for a trip to the most magical place on earth

On Wednesday, police in Sugar Land were trying to stop a vehicle on Highway 6 for a minor moving violation when the unexpected happened.

First, the car evaded the cops, crashing into a light pole – its occupants fleeing.

Then, authorities got a closer look at the car, which, as they described, had loads of coins, virtually pouring out of it.

A robbery was reported earlier in the day, during which a large number of coins were stolen from a home.





Turns out, this wasn’t any old coin collection:

The money actually belonged to a family who said they had been saving for four years to go on a Disney vacation.

After returning the coins to the family, the police department shared the following post on Facebook: “They were so happy to hear that SLPD recovered their coins, so they will still be headed to Disney!”