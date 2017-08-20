SUNDAY SHOOTING: A man in Midtown in dead after being shot in broad daylight

Around 7:00 a.m. this morning, a man was shot and killed in Midtown.

Police are still looking for a suspect after they responded to the call at 1098 Webster St. near Fannin Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered the man shot.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the man was fired upon following an altercation.

They are hoping to gain more information once area businesses’ surveillance cameras can be reviewed.

If you have any information, contact local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.