As the longest trail in the state, the 100-mile Lone Star Trail is only for those with true Texas grit
Sunnyvale Independent School District remains closed since in response to a flu outbreak.

Sunnyvale Elementary, Sunnyvale Middle School and Sunnyvale High School all had confirmed cases of the bug as of Monday. A phone call to the administration Thursday went unanswered to inquire whether the school had resumed classes by Dec. 14, which was their stated goal. No updates appear on the school website or social media accounts.


Officials started considering a closure Friday, Dec. 8, when students and faculty complained of symptoms. When 85 students were out sick the following Monday, they closed the schools.

The administration is reportedly undertaking a deep clean to rid the causes of the viruses while students are gone.

“Sunnyvale Elementary has seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases of influenza, as has Sunnyvale Middle School and Sunnyvale High School. As the number of confirmed cases of influenza grows, it is important to increase health and safety protocols for each campus, including disinfection of all buses and spaces,” read the announcement on the Sunnyvale website.

According to Fox 4, final exam week was scheduled for next week. There have been no reports of a change in the schedule.

Sunnyvale ISD remains closed after 85 students stayed home with these symptoms Photo by John Moore/Getty Images
