Menu
florcanas Read this Next

Friends of Baytown woman who shot her husband, two sons and herself say she was mentally ill
Advertisement

The pregnant cashier said she prayed the robbers who ambushed her store would not hurt her or her unborn child.

RELATED: A North Houston robbery went wrong and resulted in a shooting


“All I was thinking about was my baby, because I’m pregnant. That’s all I was thinking about,” the clerk said during an interview about being forced to the ground during the incident.

While the suspects pistol whipped one of her managers and stole money, surveillance cameras caught the whole thing.

Now, police want help finding the assailants.

The incident happened last Friday at the 1% Check Cashing store on East Little York at Airline; police said suspects accessed the store by knocking into a wall from an adjoining, unoccupied space in the strip center.

RELATED: Houston police said they found the burned body of suspect in $1.3M armored car robbery

Investigators say they are looking for two Hispanic men who made off with the money.

If you would like to share information on this assault, please contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Surveillance cameras catch robbers in the act of ambushing a check-cashing store Rare Media Library
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement