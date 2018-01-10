The pregnant cashier said she prayed the robbers who ambushed her store would not hurt her or her unborn child.

RELATED: A North Houston robbery went wrong and resulted in a shooting





“All I was thinking about was my baby, because I’m pregnant. That’s all I was thinking about,” the clerk said during an interview about being forced to the ground during the incident.

While the suspects pistol whipped one of her managers and stole money, surveillance cameras caught the whole thing.

Now, police want help finding the assailants.

The incident happened last Friday at the 1% Check Cashing store on East Little York at Airline; police said suspects accessed the store by knocking into a wall from an adjoining, unoccupied space in the strip center.

RELATED: Houston police said they found the burned body of suspect in $1.3M armored car robbery

Investigators say they are looking for two Hispanic men who made off with the money.

If you would like to share information on this assault, please contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.