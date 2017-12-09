An area woman reportedly took a homeowner’s Christmas wreath, and possibly stole at least one other, in a normally crime-free Tomball neighborhood.

And, while the grinch-thief remains on the loose, police say there is good news:

A victimized homeowner’s security camera captured her every move.

“I was very, very disappointed,” Hope Morrison, who said she noticed her wreath missing Wednesday morning in an interview with Click2Houston.com.

Another neighbor reported a stolen wreath, as well, Morrison continued; she reportedly lives in the Lakewood Grove subdivision, near the intersection of North Eldridge Parkway and Spring Cypress Road.

Morrison said she alerted the theft to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, in part because she said she fears, if the woman stole her wreath, she might also be guilty or capable of stealing packages, too.

If you would like to report information on this situation, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Stay vigilant this holiday season, Houston.