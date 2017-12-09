Menu
Houston Tarmac Read this Next

A year after authorities quit, a Houston company is resuming the search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight
Advertisement

An area woman reportedly took a homeowner’s Christmas wreath, and possibly stole at least one other, in a normally crime-free Tomball neighborhood.

RELATED: Florida man brought a bat to rob a house — but he picked the wrong house to rob


And, while the grinch-thief remains on the loose, police say there is good news:

A victimized homeowner’s security camera captured her every move.

“I was very, very disappointed,” Hope Morrison, who said she noticed her wreath missing Wednesday morning in an interview with Click2Houston.com.

Another neighbor reported a stolen wreath, as well, Morrison continued; she reportedly lives in the Lakewood Grove subdivision, near the intersection of North Eldridge Parkway and Spring Cypress Road.

RELATED: Police say a woman shot a teen during a home invasion in north Harris County last night

Morrison said she alerted the theft to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, in part because she said she fears, if the woman stole her wreath, she might also be guilty or capable of stealing packages, too.

If you would like to report information on this situation, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Stay vigilant this holiday season, Houston.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Texas winters aren’t always bad, but our ranking on a recent list of the worst might surprise you
Rare Houston

Texas winters aren’t always bad, but our ranking on a recent list of the worst might surprise you

,
A year after authorities quit, a Houston company is resuming the search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight
Rare Houston

A year after authorities quit, a Houston company is resuming the search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight

,
Five Houston residents accused of using pepper spray in Austin Victoria’s Secret robbery
Rare Houston

Five Houston residents accused of using pepper spray in Austin Victoria’s Secret robbery

,
Houston is reportedly seeing a supermarket boom, but not in every part of the city
Rare Houston

Houston is reportedly seeing a supermarket boom, but not in every part of the city

,
Advertisement