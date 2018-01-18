Police say they are charging three suspects with capital murder in the case of Bao and Jenny Lam, the couple from Spring, Texas, found murdered inside their home last Saturday.





Reports show authorities discovered the two bound and shot, with their valuables missing, including the victim’s car, which the killers reportedly later abandoned.

The crime came as a shock to the Lam’s neighbors, who said they never expected something like the murders to happen in their community:

“The nature of the attack, the ambush nature and the ruthlessness, that it wouldn’t be surprising if they’ve (the suspects) committed similar incidents,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said in a statement.

Deputies say they picked up Erick Alfredo Peralta, 20, and half-brothers Aakiel Ricardo Kendrick, 21, and Khari Ty Kendrick, 23, charging the three with capital murder on Wednesday.

Sheriff Gonzales said he is glad they are off the streets during a press conference following the arrests:

“Through good ol’-fashion police work and our public’s help, we have accomplished our goals of holding those accountable for these heinous crimes, those scumbags, bringing some closure to the Lam family and making sure these individuals don’t harm any other human beings in our county.”

He added the attack on the Lams appeared to be at random.

Investigators didn’t go into detail on the specifics of the arrests at the most recent conference, according to KPRC, though they did say tips from the public helped them catch the suspects.

People who saw the surveillance footage said they identified the black Lincoln Navigator seen in the video, which ultimately led authorities to the three men.

Richard and Michelle Lam, the couple’s adult children, appealed to the public on Tuesday for help with the investigation during a previous press conference:

“We are extremely grateful for the hard work the men and women in blue did around the clock, especially Lt. David Crane. They worked tirelessly and we truly appreciate it. We hopefully get some closure with the trials,” Richard Lam said in an interview.

So far, one of the three suspects reportedly confessed. The other two remain silent.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.