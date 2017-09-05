Take a deep breath, UGK fans – you’ll want to be sitting down to read this

According to the wives of now-rap duo UGK, reports the entire group’s archives were lost in the flood should be washed down the drain as fake news.
Numerous hip-hop publications ran with the story last week, after an Instagram post from rapper Bun B’s wife Queenie appeared to provide the archives were lost in the flood as she sought help her friend, Chinara’s, son.
The message, posted on August 30, reads as follows:
“Lil Chad aka Chaddy Boo is still stuck in his grandma house in 6ft. of water. His phone died. He his wife and a 79yr old neighbor 5048 Shevsport Ave.”
The post doesn’t make it clear whether the archives in question were written material, CDs, digital recordings or all of the above.
However, in a later post, rapper Pimp C’s widow Chinara said news of their loss was false.
“I shared a message to get some help to my step son,” she wrote. “That is all.”
#TrillTalkThursday Before this #FakeNews goes any further @vladtv @xxl I did not confirm anything regarding #UGK archives and memorbilla being destroyed by #HurricaneHavey. I shared a message to get some help to my step son that is all. If you would like clarity on ANYTHING for me feel free to hit @cherrellrene, her email is in my bio. BUT while I have everyone's attn Id like to encourage you to DONATE to any local charity efforts in #PortArthur #Houston #Beaumont #SouthEastTexas or anywhere affected by #HurricaneHarvey thats the ONLY thing that matters right now, getting people back on their feet.
