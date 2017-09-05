Take a deep breath, UGK fans – you’ll want to be sitting down to read this

According to the wives of now-rap duo UGK, reports the entire group’s archives were lost in the flood should be washed down the drain as fake news.

RELATED: EPA Says AP Article on Harvey’s Environmental Impact Creating ‘False Panic.’

Numerous hip-hop publications ran with the story last week, after an Instagram post from rapper Bun B’s wife Queenie appeared to provide the archives were lost in the flood as she sought help her friend, Chinara’s, son.

The message, posted on August 30, reads as follows:

“Lil Chad aka Chaddy Boo is still stuck in his grandma house in 6ft. of water. His phone died. He his wife and a 79yr old neighbor 5048 Shevsport Ave.”





😔 All archives of UGK that was left is now gone. Lil Chad is still stuck in his grandmothers house with 6ft. of water. If you have a boat or can get to them, PLEASE go help them!! A post shared by Doughbeezy (@doughbeezy) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

The post doesn’t make it clear whether the archives in question were written material, CDs, digital recordings or all of the above.

However, in a later post, rapper Pimp C’s widow Chinara said news of their loss was false.

“I shared a message to get some help to my step son,” she wrote. “That is all.”

RELATED: This Vital Commodity Managed to Escape Harvey’s Death Grip

The game belongs to Houston.

If you need or would like to help in the area, read more here.