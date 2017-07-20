Take a free tour of the Houston Ship Channel

The Houston Ship Channel is one of the major commercial arteries for both the city and the nation. While more than a million people have taken the tour since it launched in 1958, most people, including native Houstonians, don’t know that they can reserve a free trip along the Channel that shows them just how much activity goes on in a typical day.

The 90-minute tour starts at the Sam Houston Pavilion on Clinton Drive, between downtown Houston and Loop 610 East. The journey down Buffalo Bayou takes passengers into the Ship Channel and through the Turning Basin. Visitors can watch the massive international shipping vessels move through the port, load up their next cargo, and unload goods for the U.S. market.





The tour vessel holds up to 100 passengers and has an air-conditioned lounge area for those who prefer to stay out of Houston’s heat and humidity. However, many passengers prefer to enjoy the view from the vessel’s rear deck and take photos of the ships that move through the port.

Passengers who are expecting a leisurely pleasure cruise will likely be disappointed. The tour takes visitors through one of the busiest commercial ports in the world, so the amenities are somewhat limited. Also, since the Ship Channel is also near some of the more industrialized areas of the city, visitors may encounter aromas that are much more memorable than the sights.

Regardless of the lack of creature comforts, the Ship Channel Tour is still a must-see for anyone in Houston, resident or visitor, transplant or native. Private vessels are not allowed in the Ship Channel, so the tour is the only chance that most people will get to experience how a modern port works. For more information or to make a reservation, visit the Port of Houston website.