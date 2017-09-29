Take a look back on the late Hugh Hefner’s legacy in Dallas and his warm feelings for Texas “bunnies”

On July 27, 1977, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner opened one of his famous Playboy Clubs in the Lone Star State.

The club was opened in Dallas as part of a chain of openings after the original club opened in Chicago in 1960. Dallas developer Lenny Licht backed the franchise, and the club was built in Dallas’ expressway tower, the same building that housed the offices of the Dallas Cowboys football team at the time.





A 1977 article in D Magazine has Licht describing the club’s amenities as “a first-rate showroom, with an excellent revue, comparable to any entertainment in Dallas today, including the Fairmont’s Venetian Room.”

To get around the two-dollar fee for private clubs, the Playboy Club in Dallas wasn’t technically private, but you did have to be a “key holder” to get in. At the time, a coveted metal rabbit Playboy key cost $25, and members presented it to the “bunny” at the door to gain entry (the metal keys were later replaced by key cards in ’66).

“For those local lovelies aspiring to become a bunny, this is the chance. If the club is approved, Playboy will likely conduct a bunny hunt about a month or so before opening date,” the 1977 article reads in its closing lines.

The Playboy Club franchise continued all the way into 2014, but the Dallas club closed due to bankruptcy in 1982, according to the Dallas News. Hefner’s franchise continues making headlines to this day, most recently with the announcement it would no longer publish nude photos.

In an interview on the club’s opening night, Hefner said he thought its future looked good. “We’re really, I guess the only one that’s been successful in franchising clubs of this kind around the country and throughout the world. I suppose the magazine is the reason it keeps revitalizing itself, because the magazine deals with…lifestyle and good living, and I think the club reflects that.”

When asked about the “bunnies” working at the club that night, a coiffed and dapper-looking Hefner said, “I think that, from tonight and from past experience, some of the most beautiful girls in the world come from Texas.”

