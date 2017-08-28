Terrifying videos show the moments tornadoes terrorized Texas in Harvey’s wake

(Warning: This article contains foul language)

Texans captured videos of tornadoes touching down in connection with Hurricane Harvey’s landfall.

By Saturday night, the National Weather Service confirmed 16 tornadoes and issued 64 tornado warnings in just one county alone. The disastrous weather comes as many in the area also deal with what the National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center is calling “catastrophic” flooding.

ONLY ON #KHOU11 – surveillance video captures moment tornado whips through Lone Oak Subdivision in Cypress. Check it out and RETWEET pic.twitter.com/wirq73LPkI — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) August 26, 2017





A tornado came thru my neighborhood but my 🏠 is safe!! Thanks for all the thoughtful messages♥️🌪 #HurricaneHarvey @TexansCheer @HTC_Speaker pic.twitter.com/lmB2I3Whtv — HTC_Taylor Hil (@HTC_TaylorHil) August 27, 2017

