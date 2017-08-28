Terrifying videos show the moments tornadoes terrorized Texas in Harvey’s wake

(Warning: This article contains foul language)
Texans captured videos of tornadoes touching down in connection with Hurricane Harvey’s landfall.
By Saturday night, the National Weather Service confirmed 16 tornadoes and issued 64 tornado warnings in just one county alone. The disastrous weather comes as many in the area also deal with what the National Weather Service’s National Hurricane Center is calling “catastrophic” flooding.
In other areas, tornadoes have proven to be the least of some homeowners’ worries: