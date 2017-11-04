Texans Deshaun Watson pens emotional letter to the Houston fans after a season-ending injury

It’s been an emotional week for Houston sports fans. As the Houston Astros bring home the World Series title for the first time in franchise history, the Houston Texans lost their quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season ending ACL injury.

The front of the Houston Chronicle sports page Friday said it all:

Houston Chronicle sports after the Astros return home but Texans lose Deshaun Watson

Friday, he penned a letter to the fans and residents of Houston where he expresses his heartbreak to be sitting out the rest of the season.

“They say you never miss it until it’s gone and even though it’s not gone for long, I already miss it,” he writes.

He shared the letter on Twitter.

They say you never miss it until it’s gone and even though it’s not gone for long, I already miss it. Yesterday I felt like I let my teammates, my fans and my family down. However, as a child of God, I understand that everything happens for a reason. He don’t make mistakes! Today, the journey back seems far but I’ve been here before and will conquer it once again. I want to thank each and every one of my teammates for their unwavering support. My NFL brothers, thanks for all the prayers. To my fans, I cannot begin to express my gratitude for your relentless encouragement. To the countless others who have reached out, I am humbled and can only say thank you from the depths of my heart. I play this game for you all, and I am grateful for the love you have shown me, not only over the past 24 hours, but throughout this entire season. I promise that I will continue to work diligently so that this team can one day bring a championship to Houston, and when I return, I will be better, stronger and more focused than ever before! Now the grind begins….#815 #memo Godspeed. A small thing to a giant.

