For many Texans, finding an ice scraper in this unusually harsh winter has been quite the feat. Clearly, many didn’t think they would need such devices in the southern state.
But winter has come, and people need to use their cars.
This is where the creative solutions kicked in.
Texans have flocked to social media to show off which plastic items they’ve repurposed to get the frost off their vehicles.
One driver used handy ingredients around the house to defrost her car.
Even J.J. Watt found himself in a predicament, using what appeared to be a key chain to clear his windshield.
He later clarified that he used a gift card.
No matter how you choose to get ice off of their cars, make sure to avoid this idiotic mistake of dumping hot water on the windshield.
