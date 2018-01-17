For many Texans, finding an ice scraper in this unusually harsh winter has been quite the feat. Clearly, many didn’t think they would need such devices in the southern state.





This is what we were having to deal with this morning at the @KVUE studios in North Austin. I didn’t think I’d need an ice scraper when I moved to Texas a few years ago! 😜 #KVUE #atxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/1jcQl4W7xj — Pattrik Perez KVUE (@PattrikPerez) January 16, 2018

Leaving work today will be a challenge. I have 0.25” of ice on my car and I lack the mysterious Midwestern device called an “ice scraper.” — Alan Ellis (@210Ellis) January 16, 2018

Good luck finding an ice scraper, I went to 3 stores yesterday and had no luck — Samantha (@Sampagnemami) January 16, 2018

But winter has come, and people need to use their cars.

This is where the creative solutions kicked in.

Texans have flocked to social media to show off which plastic items they’ve repurposed to get the frost off their vehicles.

lmaoo my dad didn’t pack his ice scraper when we moved to Texas… peep the spatula pic.twitter.com/hnQVEOveDW — rachnochilll (@r_johnsss) January 16, 2018

Every winter I have I have to clean off Caitlyn’s car because she doesn’t own an ice scraper. This year we got innovative pic.twitter.com/oVLbI4bgXl — Callan Cloonan (@Get_a_Cloo) January 14, 2018

What Texans use as an ice scraper when they definitely don't have one https://t.co/0ABouD3vlg pic.twitter.com/qMMf2DsoZQ — Austin Statesman (@statesman) January 16, 2018

Sitting here watching snaps of ppl in Texas scraping ice off their windshields with a spatula like pic.twitter.com/wOzCXHToQo — molly (@_HotTamale_) January 16, 2018

One driver used handy ingredients around the house to defrost her car.

This morning I poured an entire bottle of titos vodka on my windshield to unfreeze it 10 minutes before work. It worked like a charm but hurt my heart so much. — Anna Grace (@Da_Real_AG_) January 16, 2018

Even J.J. Watt found himself in a predicament, using what appeared to be a key chain to clear his windshield.

.@JJWatt is just like all of us today – we don’t know how to scrape ice off cars. 🚘 Is that a 🔑 chain, JJ? 😂https://t.co/IOfR2Y9SFE pic.twitter.com/7eBV9YjPFq — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 16, 2018

He later clarified that he used a gift card.

Woah woah woah, my parents sent me out to scrape the windshield almost everyday when I was a kid! Anyone from WI is an old pro at this. Just never had to do it without a scraper before, so the bucee’s gift card got called into action today. Not nearly as effective FYI. https://t.co/L02vpvLq7X — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 16, 2018

No matter how you choose to get ice off of their cars, make sure to avoid this idiotic mistake of dumping hot water on the windshield.

Easier to dump COOL water on the windshield after you've started warming up your vehicle with the window defroster — Laurie Lichnerowicz (@LaurieLich) January 16, 2018

PSA: to de-ice your car windshield pour COLD water over it — LeepsTheKeeps (@LeeperTheKeeper) January 16, 2018

DONT THROW HOT WATER ON YOUR WINDSHIELD TO GET I️CE OFF IT WILL CRACK !!! — Unicorn 🦄 (@Ashloooooo) January 16, 2018

SOS FRIENDS!!!! RUBBING ALCOHOL & WATER GETS THE ICE OF YOUR WINDSHIELD INSTANTLY!!!! — sab (@Sabrinaaa_18) January 16, 2018

@JJWatt what about 1/3 cup water to 2/3 cup alcohol in spray bottle as a de-icer ??? — Kyle Lambdin (@kyleRok) January 16, 2018

