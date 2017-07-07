Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will appear on “Family Feud”

It’ll be a game for the ages this Sunday when current NFL stars and those from the past face off on a celebrity edition of “Family Feud,” and one player from Houston is in on the action.

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will appear on the Steve Harvey-hosted show, alongside Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson and Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

The NFL players will take on hall of famers Marshall Faulk, Andre Reed, Anthony Munoz, Derrick Brooks and Rod Woodson.





The athletes are competing to win up to $25,000 for charity with the current stars playing for the Professional Athletes Foundation and the legends playing for Active Minds.

The episode airs this Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC.