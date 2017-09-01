Texas A&M University is relieving Harvey survivors, first responders, and volunteers with a football free-for-all

Texas A&M University wants to give back to Harvey survivors and the heroes who rushed to help.

To show their support, the university is offering free tickets to the team’s first two home games for Harvey victims, first responders, and volunteers.

“We want to provide a brief reprieve to all of those affected by this tragedy, as well as extend an expression of gratitude to all of the first-responders and volunteers that are working so hard to help the region return to normalcy,” explained director of athletics Scott Woodward.





The two games are soon, but people still have time to get their tickets.

The Aggies face off against Nicholls State Sept. 9 at 6:00 p.m.

They play Louisiana-Lafayette Sept. 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Made possible by Texas A&M’s 12th Man Foundation for athletics, more than 18,000 tickets have already been claimed for the two games set aside for this sole purpose.

The foundation reports there are still tickets in limited quantity for sale.