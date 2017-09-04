Texas’ anti-abortion law blocked by federal judge – for now

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel issued a 14-day injunction against an anti-abortion law that would’ve taken effect last week.

The law specifically targets an abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation, which outlaws the procedure commonly used when a woman receives an abortion during the second trimester of pregnancy.

An excerpt from Judge Yeakel’s ruling read as follows:

“The act leaves [a] woman and her physician with abortion procedures that are more complex, risky, expensive, difficult for many women to arrange, and often involve multi-day visits to physicians, and overnight hospital stays.”

Plaintiffs bringing the lawsuit against this bill, including Whole Woman’s Health and Planned Parenthood, echoed the sentiment, arguing the law, part of a larger bill SB 8, denies women access to a safe medical procedure.

Opposers argued the procedure – d&e, for short – is “gruesome and inhumane,” calling it a “barbaric practice.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made it seem likely the state would appeal the judge’s ruling in a statement:

“The Texas Attorney General will continue to defend our state’s legal right to protect the basic human rights and dignity of the unborn,” he provided.

A hearing on whether to extend the injunction is currently scheduled for September 14.