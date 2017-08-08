Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial date finalized

After two previous trial dates were abandoned due to pretrial disagreements, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s criminal trial for securities fraud is set to start on Dec. 11.

The trial is expected to go on for about nine days, according to the Texas Tribune. Jury selection will be on Dec 1. The charges against Paxton are now almost two years old. He’s charged with misleading investors and failing to register with the state securities board. Harris County Criminal District Court Judge Robert Johnson is currently presiding over the case.





The Dec. 11 date was agreed on by both parties after some negotiation. Judge Johnson suggested a date in either December or January; Paxton’s lawyers agreed on Dec. 11.

Paxton, having already won a civil case brought against him, pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial date is also the deadline to file for candidacy for the 2018 elections. Though Paxton hasn’t yet made it official, he plans to run for reelection.

There are no serious challengers to his candidacy at this time.

