Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston is once again one of the top in the nation

According to a recent announcement, Texas Children’s Hospital has another honor to add to its laundry list of achievements.

In their 2017-2018 rankings, U.S. News and World Report ranked TCH as the 4th best pediatric facility in the nation.

To determine the rankings, U.S. News and World Report surveyed 187 pediatric care centers.

Facilities are evaluated based on the resources they have to care for patients, how they care for patients from diagnosis through treatment and the patient outcomes after care.





As the highest ranked children’s hospital in the state, TCH is one of 10 across the United States to make the honor roll for care facilities.

The hospital credits their ranking to their commitment to providing top quality care in all of their facilities, including their West Campus in Houston proper, their facility in the Woodlands and their smaller specialty clinics around town.

In addition to earning the 4th place ranking overall, TCH took the top spot for cardiology and heart surgery, as well.