Texas Children’s Hospital is reportedly looking to heal beyond Houston

According to recent reports, more Texas children will soon be able to receive care from the 4th-ranked pediatric facility in the nation as a local institution expands across the state.

Houston-based Texas Children’s Hospital is expanding to a new Texas city — Austin, the first branch of the hospital to open outside the Bayou City.

The new 51,000-square foot facility in north Austin is expected to open at 8611 MoPac in 2019, set to be housed in a new construction, multi-purpose facility reportedly being leased by The Kucera Companies.





Max Appling, a representative for the company, confirmed the hospital will occupy the 2nd and 3rd floors of the 4-story building as an anchor tenant, along with the Bank of Austin filling part of the first floor.

Before the new hospital opens in 2019, Texas Children officials say the group is working on plans to open a care clinic in 2018.