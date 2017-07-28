Texas city councilman given a pass at DWI stop, and days later, karma has her justice

Saturday night, Tom Bean City Councilman Benjamin Vincent was stopped by police, and was let go despite appearing intoxicated.

Thursday morning, he got into a head-on collision. The car he hit was being driven by an official of the Tom Bean ISD, according to the star-telegram. Vincent was taken to Greyson County jail and charged with “intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury,” which will add a third degree felony charge to Vincent’s record. He could spend up to 10 years in prison for the offense.





RELATED: Texas Prosecutor Tried to Get Out of DWI by Invoking the Power of (Facebook) Friendship.

The officer who let Vincent go on Saturday night- Andrew LeFevre -has already been fired, which isn’t surprising when you learn that Vincent admitted to downing an entire bottle of wine before he got in his car and was later pulled over. According to a news release, “During the course of the traffic stop, the driver was found to be heavily intoxicated and admitted to consuming an entire bottle of wine in the three-hour period preceding the stop.”

Instead of booking Vincent for DWI, LeFevre made the call to have someone come and pick Vincent up. Whitewright Police Chief Beau Heistand said in a public statement that he “will not tolerate deviations from effective and fair policing or outside circumstances to change the way we perform our duties.”

RELATED: Drunk Police Officer Crashes Her Car and Tries to Use Her Badge to Avoid DWI.