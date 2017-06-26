Texas continues to lead the nation in hot-car deaths with the tragic death of a 7-month-old infant

A seven-month-old infant was discovered dead after he was left in a car for 10 hours on Friday in northwest Houston.

The baby boy’s father had left him in the car accidentally, due to a change in the family’s routine. When the baby’s mother called the father, he realized he had left the baby in the car all day, from 9:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Police were called to the father’s workplace in the 7900 block of Northcourt Road and discovered the baby had died in the car.





After authorities questioned the father, they released him.

Texas leads the nation in hot-car deaths. According to noheatstroke.org, a website of the Department of Meteorology and Climate Science at San Jose State University, 706 children died from heatstroke after being left in cars between 1998 and 2016. Texas leads the nation with 107 of those deaths. Florida comes in second with 77 deaths, and California third with 45 deaths.

While sensor alarms in car seats are currently being marketed, as well as other alarms designated to be installed inside a vehicle, there is currently no law in place for cars to have them.