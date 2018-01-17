Menu
Growing Houston suburb hosts first 'Celebration of Unity' in the name of Dr. King
Every day, bartenders and waitstaff across Texas serve patrons glasses of beer.

But, soon, as some owners claim, those brews could be reminding patrons the person bringing their drink is paid a minimal base wage:


Craft brewery Oasis Texas Brewing Company is reportedly unveiling a new pale ale aimed at educating Texans on how the state’s minimum wage pays employees the same amount as it did in 1991, despite a steadily-rising cost of living nation and worldwide.

Called 2.13, brewers said the ale is a result of a collaboration between Oasis and Austin-based service-industry support group known as In the Weeds.

The partners also told Craft Beer Austin, a publication on beer, the brew shows appreciation for individuals who work in the service industry, down to the beer’s tagline, which reads, “Rock out when you clock out,” both on the side and along the rim of the can.

The brew will reportedly debut at the end of January.

In the Weeds founder KC Hensley explained how, while the groups want to bring awareness to the low minimum wage, they aren’t advocating for its increase.

Instead, they want patrons to do their part and tip their servers well:

“I don’t want the small business that struggles to make payroll and stuff like that have to reevaluate their whole business and possibly close up shop because they can’t cover [a] new minimum wage,” Hensley said in an interview.

Oasis Texas co-founder Hamilton Stewart continued:

“Service industry people live on tips, and if you’re going to benefit from the service, then you should tip accordingly.”

Oasis Texas Brewing Company officials said they are hosting a launch party for the beer on Friday, January 26th, when the pale ale will be available for sale at local retailers.

Cheers, Houston, and to all of Texas!

