Texas Democrat joins the Donald Trump impeachment efforts

Congressman Al Green (D-TX) signed a resolution Wednesday that called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The resolution was brought to the House floor by Brad Sherman (D-CA) and accuses the president of obstruction of justice in his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey during the agency’s investigation into whether Russian interests affiliated with the president interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Green was the first member of Congress to call for impeachment of the president back in May. As of this writing, he and Sherman are the only members of Congress to sign the resolution. However, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) has called on members of the House Judiciary Committee to launch an investigation into the election process, as well as calling for the president to resign.





The resolution comes the day after emails surfaced that the president’s oldest son met with a Russian attorney. The emails showed that the attorney would send damaging information about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to the president’s campaign. According to Green, the emails from the Russian attorney to the president’s son, combined with Comey’s termination, could be grounds for impeachment.

The resolution also starts the impeachment process. The full House would vote on the articles of impeachment, which would list the charges against the president. During the process, the House acts as a grand jury and votes on whether to indict the president on the charges. If a majority of the House votes to impeach, the Senate would preside over the president’s trial. A two-thirds majority vote in the Senate would be required to remove the president from office.

With Republican majorities in both the House and Senate, the odds of impeachment and removal from office are slim. However, Green claims that his motivations are in the best interests of the country, and not for political gains.

“This is not about the right or the left,” he said. “It’s not about Democrats, it’s about democracy… It’s not about Republicans, it’s about the Republic.”