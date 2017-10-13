Texas Democrats are apologizing for their Tweet after the TTU shooting, but passing blame for the insensitivity

After Texas Tech University (TTU) student Hollis A. Daniels III shot and killed a campus police officer, people across the state are left wondering how, exactly, the incident occurred.

Now, the Texas Democratic Party is regretting its comments on the issue.

For background, on August 1, 2016, a new Texas law allowing concealed carry on college campuses went into effect.

However, in wake of the Texas Tech shooting, the Texas Democratic Party’s official Twitter account Tweeted out a statement on the incident, which provided in part, “allowing concealed guns on college campuses was a dumb and dangerous idea.”





On Tuesday, a day after it was posted, the party deleted the Tweet.

Deputy Executive Director Manny Garcia apologized for the statement, saying the party acted in haste as they mourned the loss of another person to gun violence.