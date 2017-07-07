Texas gets its own Budweiser design to celebrate state pride

If you love Texas and beer, then your summer is about to get better. You can now show your Texas pride while you share a drink with friends this summer, thanks to limited edition Budweiser cans and bottles.

The new designs were released on July 6.

RELATED: The Cheetos Museum is looking for new artsy pieces, and you could win cash

Budweiser is releasing Texas-themed bottles and cans as part of a summer campaign celebrating the states where they have breweries. Texas is among eleven states that will be featured on labels.





For a limited time, Budweiser will replace its name with the state’s name and initials. The state’s motto will also appear on the products, replacing the “King of Beers” slogan.

The state-pride designs will be sold through September.

As part of the campaign, Budweiser will host events at each of its breweries, featuring food, music, merchandise, and a visit from the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Houston is home to Budweiser’s Texas brewery, so pop a top on a “Texas” bottle and toast your hometown.

RELATED: Love baby animals? The Houston Zoo is having a summer baby boom

Houston’s open house event is scheduled for September 23.

The Houston brewery is also open for tours at 775 Gellhorn Drive.