Texas man accused of raping 7-year-old after victim’s mother discovered deleted photos on his iPad

Another day, another case of child sexual assault in Texas:

On Sunday, Bexar County authorities said they arrested Jose Trinidad Gonzalez, 35, after a Texas mother said she found incriminating deleted photos on his iPad.

The photos reportedly show Gonzalez raping her 7-year-old daughter.

Reports by police also state Gonzalez allowed the victim to use his iPad for games.

Prosecutors said they charged Gonzalez with aggravated sexual assault of a child, as well as possession of child pornography.





Ledgers show he currently remains in a San Antonio-area jail, held on a $150,000 bond.

This is a developing story.