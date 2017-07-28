Texas man goes HAM on cop cars with an axe

Jeassy Bobby Cruz of Keene Texas was arrested after taking an axe to several Keene Police patrol units.

Cruz smashed lights, damaged the vehicle bodies and in one case left an axe lodged in the windshield of the patrol cars he vandalized, according to the New York Post. Investigators say Cruz’s actions may have stemmed from being off medication he has been prescribed to treat his mental illness.

Cruz was spotted by an officer damaging a cruiser at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday by Lt. Pat Jones, who immediately called for backup. “Fortunately, the subject responded to verbal commands,” Jones said in an interview. “And officers were able to take him into custody without injury to himself or the officers.”





This marked the end of a ten-day crime spree that involved ordering food and not paying for the food, and throwing a rock at his neighbor’s windshield. So far Cruz has been charged with criminal mischief. Other charges could be brought, and the Keene Police have asked the judge presiding over the case to order a mental health evaluation.

