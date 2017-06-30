Texas’ “Most Elusive Reward”: Free Whataburger

Fast food chain Whataburger has a mobile app that lets you pre-load cash, pay food food with your phone, and even find the nearest restaurant. You visit enough times, you get free food. The only problem with that is that, apparently, they never remember to credit you.

RELATED: Ranking Fast Food Chains From Most to Least Calories.

At least, that’s the case according to Reddit. A post submitted by a user with the handle RyGuyTheGingerGuy says free food from Whataburger is “the most elusive prize in Texas…they never remember you want to use the app!” The screenshot posted from his phone shows a tantalizing 4 out of 5 visits. Free food so close he can taste it. Or not.





This isn’t the first time someone’s felt strongly enough about fast food to post to social media about it. You may recall when someone posted a photo of a Subway footlong sandwich that came up short about an inch, demanding a refund and prompting a lawsuit.

Alternatively, you could make sure to let them know you’d like to use the app next time you visit. Just a suggestion.

RELATED: Starbucks Comes Up With Helpful Plan for Unsold Items