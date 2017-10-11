Texas officials are “lightening the load” of the I-69 stretch over the San Jacinto Bridge

Call it another after-effect post-Harvey life in Houston.

TxDot is banning oversized big rigs from traveling on the Interstate 69 bridge over the San Jacinto River.

RELATED: One month later, and Houston’s Addicks and Barker reservoirs are still struggling to rebuild

Because big loads can upset the foundation underneath the bridge, officials are operating out of an abundance of caution with the detour.

“The integrity of the bridge is fine but the modified load limits were put into place as preventive measure until repairs can be done,” TxDot spokesman Danny Perez told the Chronicle. “A contract to repair the bridge and restore the load-carrying capacity of the bridge is being prepared and will let within the next few weeks. The work is anticipated to take place in the next few months. Once complete we can remove the load restriction.”





Trucks will be directed to the frontage roads near the bridge.

RELATED: Gun threats against a mom and baby on Houston’s highways is only one nightmare drivers face post-Harvey

The bridge is just one of many in which the agency has placed new driving parameters.

The Sam Houston Tollway south of Interstate 10 is slow to rebound. And crews have been repairing a collapsed culvert on FM 762 in Fort Bend County.