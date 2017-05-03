Texas police officer who reportedly tried to fake his own death has now been captured

A Texas police officer who was reported missing and is believed to have tried to fake his own death has been captured in the Dallas area, two law enforcement sources said Wednesday morning.

Austin police Officer Coleman Martin, 29, is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of “false report” as a result. A year ago, Martin received a Life Saving Medal from the Police Department after he found and then administered CPR to a man who overdosed on heroin in February 2016 in Northwest Austin.





According to an arrest affidavit for the missing officer, a woman who isn’t Martin’s wife shared an email with detectives, in which Martin wrote to her and said his plan for a staged death had been successful.

The affidavit doesn’t say how the woman knows Martin.