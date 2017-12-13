The convicted sex offender who once denied any involvement in the death of his Rosenberg neighbor and then changed his story is speaking out in an exclusive jailhouse interview.





Valentine Gonzalez Jr. recently told Eyewitness News he did not intend to kill Nancy Dean:

“I didn’t know I was putting that much pressure. I didn’t mean to. I didn’t mean to strangle her,” he said during the interview.

Gonzalez Jr. pleaded guilty to the murder of Dean in September 2016.

Now facing capital murder charges, prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty.

In an apology letter to the family he reportedly shared with the news station, he wrote the following:

“I know saying I’m sorry will never be enough. I come to you all and ask for your forgiveness for what I did to y’all.”

Investigators said they found Dean dead after a fire at her home in the 5100 block of Cotter Lane on Sept. 3, 2016.

They later reportedly identified Gonzalez Jr. as a person of interest, who attempted to flee to Mexico only to be arrested six months later.

CONFESSION: Valentine Gonzalez, Jr. ADMITS he killed Nancy Dean and showed @imkevinquinn exactly how he applied pressure to Dean's neck before she took her final breath. Watch the full exclusive interview here: https://t.co/mb5EDLT3fD pic.twitter.com/kegLgZp3Cg — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 13, 2017

May his victim RIP.