Texas prostitution sting puts 167 behind bars

Harlingan, Texas’ organized crime unit conducted an undercover operation over the course of two days last week that netted 167 arrests and 21 indictments, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Officers met with suspects in the city’s Gutierrez Park area on July 21 and 22, recording the interactions on video. Several people who met with the officers either offered sex acts for money or agreed to perform them.

Those arrested were allegedly operating as part of a highly sophisticated prostitution ring trafficking people from Thailand to the U.S. According to an indictment made public on Thursday, Thai women were lured into prostitution through the promise of a better life, then used as sex slaves once they got to North America.





The ring also apparently used a money laundering scheme to cover their paper trail and make it harder for them to be traced.

