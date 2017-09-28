Texas Rangers’ new ballpark may look a lot like Houston’s Minute Maid Park

The Texas Rangers are ready to break ground on their new stadium, Globe Life Field, which is scheduled to open in 2020. The $1.1 billion ballpark, which will be located near the team’s current stadium in Arlington, will feature a retractable roof, decorative arches along the outfield concourse, and an entertainment complex that will feature night clubs, restaurants, and hotels.

The early designs included some features reminiscent of the home of the Rangers’ in-state rival. Minute Maid Park has served as the home of the Houston Astros since 2000. A trademark feature of Minute Maid Park is the set of arches that extend from the left field foul pole into left-center field. The early drawings of Globe Life Field included these arches, but did not include outfield box seats similar to Minute Maid Park’s famous Crawford Boxes.





Globe Life Field will also feature a retractable roof, which many players and fans may consider a welcome feature. Historically, Rangers home games have had the highest average first pitch temperature of any stadium in the major leagues. In 2011, the temperature at first pitch for at least five Rangers home games exceeded 105 degrees.

The new stadium site will be just a short distance from the Metroplex’s first retractable roof stadium, AT&T Stadium, home of the National Football League’s Dallas Cowboys. The completion of the new stadium will make Arlington the third city in the U.S. to have two retractable-roof stadiums, behind Phoenix and Houston.

Team officials also have yet to announce if the stadium will use natural grass or artificial turf. The current stadium uses natural grass, but officials have expressed concerns if the grass can grow when the roof covers the field. Only two current stadiums in the major leagues (Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, and Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida) use artificial turf.