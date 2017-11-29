Menu
Anderson Cooper: Houston friendlier, more “appealing” than Dallas
Earlier this week, U.S. Rep Green (D-Texas) issued a joint statement with his staffer Lucinda Daniels amid numerous outings and accusations of sexual assault in politics and entertainment.


The statement is reportedly in an attempt to kill any accusations or allegations potentially thrown in Green’s direction.

Daniels previously accused Green of sexual assault a number of years ago, but dropped the charges, according to court records; the two both said the matter is “absolutely resolved” in Monday’s statement, according to Politico.

RELATED: Joe Biden promised a “very quick hearing” to silence sexual harassment claims, say senators

“This matter has been resolved without payment of any money or transfer of any consideration of any kind by either of us to the other,” the joint statement read. “As friends, we have both agreed that we see no need to make further statements regarding this absolutely resolved matters.”

Daniels’ assault claims are reportedly from 2007, with Rep. Green filing a lawsuit against her for it in 2008.

According to reports, he later withdrew the suit after Daniels signed an agreement to drop the charges.

The parities reportedly issued a similar joint statement after this in 2008 to clear the air.

RELATED: A Hollywood icon made an unpopular comment about sexual harassment, and the internet went after her.

Texas Rep. Al Green issues unprompted statement on past sexual harassment charges Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Houstonians remember where they were when the Astros earned history
Houstonians remember where they were when the Astros earned history

Anderson Cooper: Houston friendlier, more "appealing" than Dallas
Anderson Cooper: Houston friendlier, more "appealing" than Dallas

A new study claims Texas' 'dead' fault lines are getting fracked back to life, but others argue it's just the Earth
A new study claims Texas' 'dead' fault lines are getting fracked back to life, but others argue it's just the Earth

Baylor University study reveals statistical insights into gun owners emotional attachments
Baylor University study reveals statistical insights into gun owners emotional attachments

