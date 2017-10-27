Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson may way to put the shovel down after her latest comments on sexual assault

Late last week, in video footage featured above, U.S. Rep. Johnson (D-TX30-Irving) made a statement during an interview with KXAS-TV on sexual assault.

During a discussion on the abuse scandal surrounding Hollywood director Harvey Weinstein, Johnson said the following, which many said they equated to victim blaming:

“I grew up in a time when it was as much the woman’s responsibility as the man’s — how you were dressed, what your behavior was. … Many times, men get away with this because they are allowed to get away with it by the women.”





A short time later, Johnson released another statement, where she explained she doesn’t condone sexual assault in any way and believes perpetrators should be punished for their acts:

“I will never condone those who feel they can abuse the power of their positions to sexually assault and harass women, and I will always encourage victims to come forward so that we can hold these criminals accountable,” Johnson provided in her statement following the interview.

She ended by affirming her lifelong commitment to working on behalf of “all women in this fight.”

The Weinstein scandal prompted numerous leading ladies of Hollywood to step forward with sexual assault claims against the acclaimed producer, sparking a movement on social media using the hashtag #metoo to bring awareness to the issue of sexual assault, particularly as its related to abuse of power as in the Weinstein case.

