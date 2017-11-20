Menu
TOLL TAG Read this Next

New projects mean new tolls for Texans and unhappy Houstonians
Advertisement

Texas Governor Greg Abbott reportedly criticized the White House’s most recent proposal for disaster relief funding, calling the $44 billion package “completely inadequate” on Friday.


RELATED: Houston is at A Decision Point on Flood Control, But How Will We Move Forward?

According to the Texas Tribune, that money would be split between hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, and falls short of the $61 billion that Abbott requested originally just for aid in Texas.

The White House responded to Abbott’s criticism by calling on him to use state money to help with relief efforts. Abbott put further pressure on the President specifically at a press conference for a $5 billion housing grant.

“The president has told me privately what he’s said publicly, and that is that he wants to be the builder president,” Abbott said at the conference. “The president has said that he wants this to be the best recovery from a disaster ever.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded, “Up until this point, Texas has not put any state dollars into this process,” adding, “We feel strongly that they should step up and play a role and work with the federal government in this process. We did a thorough assessment and that was completed and [$44 billion] was the number that we put forward to Congress today.”

Abbott countered that Texas has already spent $1 billion toward rebuilding, and that 44 billion was aid money than the federal government put forward after Sandy.

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 28: People evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Several other Republican lawmakers backed Abbott’s displeasure with the White House’s funding offer, including Sen. John Cornyn, Michael McCaul, Ted Poe and others.

“We stand together opposed to this level of funding and will continue to fight to help Texas rebuild,” a statement issued by them read.

RELATED: ICYMI: Houston’s Judge Ed Emmett Wants Real Results for Flood Control in Houston.

Texas Republicans and the White House are in conflict over hurricane relief AP Photo
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

10 tips for Black Friday shopping

10 tips for Black Friday shopping

Harrison Ford took his on-screen heroics into real-life after a scary crash

Harrison Ford took his on-screen heroics into real-life after a scary crash

Jaws dropped when Pink stole the show at the AMAs with this death-defying performance

Jaws dropped when Pink stole the show at the AMAs with this death-defying performance

“Great disrespect!”: Trump called out a star NFL running back for his display in Mexico

“Great disrespect!”: Trump called out a star NFL running back for his display in Mexico

Notorious California cult leader and mass murderer dead at 83

Notorious California cult leader and mass murderer dead at 83

Stories You Might Like

New projects mean new tolls for Texans and unhappy Houstonians
Rare Houston

New projects mean new tolls for Texans and unhappy Houstonians

,
Arkema officials say they are victims of Harvey, but plenty of plaintiffs want their day in court
Rare Houston

Arkema officials say they are victims of Harvey, but plenty of plaintiffs want their day in court

,
Officials reportedly chose whose house flooded and whose was spared during Harvey
Rare Houston

Officials reportedly chose whose house flooded and whose was spared during Harvey

,
“Exploration Green” is taking its flood control efforts beyond the Beltway
Rare Houston

“Exploration Green” is taking its flood control efforts beyond the Beltway

,
38 very special Houstonians are on their way to prison after breaking the law in October
Rare Houston

38 very special Houstonians are on their way to prison after breaking the law in October

,
Advertisement