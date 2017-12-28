Menu
Wind power could be blowing up job creation in Texas, experts say
The owner of Le Bilboquet apologized after a photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Ted Cruz at his restaurant went viral.


The photo shows Trump Jr. posing with an early 40th birthday present: a cake featuring the former President Barack Obama’s face, done in the style of his ‘Hope’ campaign posters.

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Trump Jr. weigh in on Franken’s resignation

Trump Jr. said his friends did it as a joke in the image caption and is shown grimacing as he holds the cake up in the photos.

Stephan Courseau, the restaurant’s owner, posted on Instagram the next day to clarify what he saw as “unfortunate circumstances” in a post, which is reportedly since deleted:

Both Donald Trump Jr. and Ted Cruz were attending a birthday celebration of one of our regular patrons who rented out our venue for a private event. The party was not for either one of them nor was it any kind of partisan rally. Unfortunately, I was not working yesterday and could not intervene in the unfortunate circumstances that unfolded but I believe I owe you an explanation and an apology. Someone that attended the party brought in an outside cake for Donald Trump Jr.’s upcoming birthday and we are not sure who that was. Both Donald Trump Jr. and Ted Cruz took pictures with the cake and posted on social media outlets.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. was hoping for dirt on Hillary Clinton from Russians

Texas restauranteur apologizes for serving Trump Jr. cake and letting him eat it, too AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
