Anthony Berry, 16, said he thought he didn’t want to be adopted.

That is, until he met his mother Bennie Berry.





Berry first came into his life as Anthony’s teacher at Pathways Learning Center in Beaumont, Texas, but the two said they knew they would become each others’ forever family.

“Well, at first I thought he was making jokes until he actually explained the situation,” Bennie Berry said in an interview regarding Anthony’s request for adoption. “And then we struck a deal: Finish an assignment, and then you can show me the website.”

According to court records, during November, Bennie and Anthony Berry officially became mother and son during 317th District Court Judge Larry Thorne’s annual “Jefferson County Adoption Day.”

Last week, as featured below, mother and son appeared as guests on Steve Harvey’s talk show to discuss their journey to becoming a family.

Anthony told Steve Harvey he entered foster care at 9 years old, reportedly staying in four different foster homes before he turned 16.

Bennie Berry said Anthony came to her class as a model student, trying to please both his teacher and the school’s staff.

During the interview, Steve Harvey gifted the pair with their first family vacation – a six night, seven day trip to he Grand at Moon Palace in Cancun, Mexico.

Warm blessings to this new Houston family!