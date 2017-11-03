Texas vets who stepped up during Harvey place an expiration date on their free services

Veterinary nonprofit Emancipet Houston has already cared for over 1,500 cats and dogs at no cost to their owners in the months since Harvey, and they’ll continue to do so until Dec. 9.

RELATED: Emotional video shows chimpanzees once used as research animals get a new lease on life.

According to goodnewsnetwork.org, services provided include spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, microchipping and heartworm treatments. Some furry friends have suffered respiratory conditions, infections or lacerations, and Emancipet is taking care of these free of charge, as well.





Staff benefited from an influx of support provided by the Humane Society of the United States, an animal advocacy organization that sent additional veterinary staff.

“Harvey dealt an especially harsh blow to families at or below the poverty line, compounding the challenge of meeting life’s necessities, including the needs of their beloved pets. We know how much pets mean to their families, and our goal is to keep all members of the family intact,” HSUS President Wayne Pacelle said in a statement.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, you can do so here.

RELATED: Rescued zoo animals get a new home after Harvey trauma