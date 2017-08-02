Texas’ weather is unpredictable, but two Houston rappers recently brought a 100% chance of rain to a Mo-City Whataburger

Looking for an excuse to shower and eat at Whataburger today? Two Houston performers know that life.

Rappers Denzo and Thrillzaee showed burger fans some love on Saturday night, after the generous musicians went into a Whataburger in Missouri City on July 29 with a wad of cash.

RELATED: After an opinion piece declares Tex-Mex disgusting, Texans grab their pitchforks (and regular forks)

A video shot by the two shows Thrillzaee climb onto a seat. He then starts throwing $100 bills on excited customers, who quickly became children at an Easter egg hunt, dashing toward the cash.





All hundreds coming to a Whataburger near you 😂😂❄️💯💯💰💰 @ Trillzaee #bankroll pic.twitter.com/G0u67Zaamx — DENZO (@DenzoSoHouston) July 31, 2017

“We’re giving money to the people!” Thrillzaee shouts.

The duo says they plan to shower more cash at Whataburgers all over the Houston area, but first they’re discussing possible changes to how they’re giving out the money:

RELATED: Ten things you should know about J.J. Watt’s girlfriend Kealia Ohai

“It depends because we are kind of messing up a business,” Denzo said in an interview with Fox 26. “I want to do it differently. I don’t want to mess up people’s business and get people rowdy inside.”

If you want the rappers to visit your local Whataburger, you can direct message them on Twitter to put in a request.