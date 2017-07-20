Texas woman celebrating 110th birthday reveals her diet secret for a long life

Want to live to be a supercentenarian? You better stock up on peppers, chilis, and hot sauce.

Maria Lopez of San Antonio celebrated her 110th birthday with a big meal at Mya’s Tex-Mex Cafe.

The choice was befitting, as Lopez credits her longevity to the spicy foods she loves to eat.

Her daughter Rosemary Galvan told WOAI-TV that their whole family knows that Lopez’s spicy diet is her secret.





“I think they can all vouch for her. She always has a lot of chili on her food. A lot of hot pepper. Even when I was small, I remember having hot sauce on the hamburgers and hot dogs. So I think that’s what that is,” Galvan explained.

Lopez has seen a lot in her long life. Born in Mexico, she moved to the United States at the age of 18. The year was 1925, and the Jazz Age was still in full swing.

Once widowed, Lopez is currently married to a much younger man – a 90-year-old gentleman she met at the Presa Senior Center.