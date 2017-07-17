Texas woman claims online breeder scammed her out of Corgi cash

A Texas woman is warning other dog lovers to be careful when using online breeders.

Ester Pipoly wanted to add a new corgi puppy to her family after the passing of her husband. Already a Corgi owner, she knew that the pup would be a great comfort and friend to herself and her current dog Walter.

Pipoly, who lives in San Antonio, was no stranger to buying pups online. She had previously purchased her beloved Walter from a breeder that she found in Missouri.





That breeder, she says, communicated with her daily and safely delivered Walter two weeks later.

Searching for a new breeder to purchase a puppy, Pipoly came across a site called PureBreedCorgiPups.com. The site claimed to represent a smaller breeder based in Atlanta, Georgia.

She contacted the website and began communicating back and forth with the breeder, who asked questions and kept up regular communication. While the grammar in the emails wasn’t perfect, it also wasn’t bad enough to cause suspicion.

Pipoly soon signed an adoption agreement and transferred $800 to the “breeder” through a Walmart-to-Walmart transfer. She was promised that her new dog would be flown to Texas the following Monday.

After the payment cleared, Pipoly received flight information for the dog but was also soon contacted by the relocation company, which said a vet recommended that she purchase a temperature-controlled crate for the puppy’s flight.

Pipoly immediately sent the $588 for the crate through Western Union, eager to keep her new pet safe during its travels.

Instead of receiving her dog, Pipoly got another request for money. This time, however, she realized that she was dealing with a scam artist.

The scammers told Pipoly that she had to purchase pet life insurance or the dog wouldn’t be able to reboard the plane after a layover. As a licensed insurance agent, Pipoly knew the request was a lie.

She filed a police report detailing the incident and now knows she isn’t the only victim.

In addition to losing her money and the promise of a new pet, Pipoly could also face fraud issues. Police say that scammers like the fake breeder often get their victims to give them personal information like their names, birthdays and addresses, which the scammers then use.

The website for the fake breeder now redirects to ToyCorgiPuppies.com.