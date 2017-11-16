It’s hard to make it through the holiday season without watching at least one movie on the Hallmark Channel, especially if family time is on the menu.





After all, the channel did start their Christmas movie spectacular on October 27 this year, a full four days before Halloween.

Texan Brittany Graves, 28, knows your pain but has the perfect solution — her Hallmark Christmas Drinking Game.

Graves based her game around the formulaic plots seen countless times in Hallmark Christmas movies, with prompts such as “Newcomer partakes in old family or town tradition,” “Big city person transplanted in a small town,” and “Magic deal with Santa or angel.”

“Watching all of them all the time, it’s the same plot line,” Graves told the Houston Chronicle.

You may want to choose a light drink, however, because you have to drain your beverage anytime someone is “filled with the Christmas spirit,” which is basically the entire point of the Hallmark Channel.

The next time someone in your family suggests turning on one of these holiday classics-to-be, pour a little something extra in your eggnog.